PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PML. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 783.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PML opened at $11.28 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

