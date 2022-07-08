Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

