Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE MHI opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $125,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

