Piper Sandler Cuts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $22.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANC. Stephens upped their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 181.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 217,778 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 21.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

