Piper Sandler Cuts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $78.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of HLI opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

