Piper Sandler Cuts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $78.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.
Shares of HLI opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
