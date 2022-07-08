Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.35) to GBX 2,830 ($34.27) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,520. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.