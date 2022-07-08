Piper Sandler Lowers SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $67.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.