Piper Sandler Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $18.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.