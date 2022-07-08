PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $289,780.18 and $16,035.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

