Plexus (LON:POS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.45

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03), with a volume of 194798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

