POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 14,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,033,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $788.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447,863 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

