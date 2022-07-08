Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $77.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.95. Popular has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

