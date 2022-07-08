Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $159,432.00

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Populous has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $159,432.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,724.25 or 0.99999693 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.