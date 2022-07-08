Power Index Pool Token One Day Volume Reaches $5,986.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003664 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 18% against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $158,140.13 and approximately $5,986.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00119445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.49 or 0.00511730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

