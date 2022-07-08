Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Shares Down 1.5%

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.
