Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Shares Down 1.5%

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.