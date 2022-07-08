Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Parth Mehrotra Sells 40,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,197,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,912.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $1,753,200.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00.

PRVA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 910,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,436. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 302,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after buying an additional 739,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.