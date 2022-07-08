Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,365 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Progress Software worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRGS stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

