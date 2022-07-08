Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.
RXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.
Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
