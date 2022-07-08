Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 259,436 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,440,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.