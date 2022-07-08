Prosper Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $499,948.00 (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $730,407.56 and $499,948.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00029682 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001660 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.