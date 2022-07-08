Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($67.71) to €63.00 ($65.63) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.24.

PUBGY opened at $11.01 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.5066 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

