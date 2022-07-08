PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 5,865 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 2,800 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $59,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.81 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $871.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

