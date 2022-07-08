PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 1,062 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,062 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $16,227.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08.

PubMatic stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $871.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

