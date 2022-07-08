Qbao Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $149,838.34 and approximately $18.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

