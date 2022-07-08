QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 279,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114,754 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 961,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $146,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,359,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $207,834,000 after acquiring an additional 156,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.