Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $13.47 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $26,997.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,887.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.70 or 0.05663854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00237647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00580553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00072193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00503044 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005680 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,392,716 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

