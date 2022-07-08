Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Down 1.6%

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 311.50 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 315 ($3.81). 10,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 20,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($3.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 360.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.22 million and a PE ratio of 3,280.00.

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

