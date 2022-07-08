Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Sells $266,940.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

