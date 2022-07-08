Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

