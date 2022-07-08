Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Radian Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

