RAI Finance Market Capitalization Tops $16.22 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and $1.80 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00112261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00769981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032668 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

