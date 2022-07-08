Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Up 5%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.12. 15,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 785,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of $571.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

