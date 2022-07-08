Raymond James Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$12.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$8.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.31. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total value of C$1,216,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

