Raymond James Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.32.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$64.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total transaction of C$403,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,340,348.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,332 shares of company stock valued at $18,124,781.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

