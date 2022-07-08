Raymond James Cuts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $81.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

IIVI opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. II-VI’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

