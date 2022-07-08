Realio Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,063.11 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $143,063.11 and $59,618.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00117638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00525331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032646 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

