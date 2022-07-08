Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crown Castle International (CCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI):

7/1/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $219.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $191.00.

6/28/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $204.00.

6/23/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day moving average is $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

