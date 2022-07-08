Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.23

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.22.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

