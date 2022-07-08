RED (RED) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

RED (RED) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $259,674.31 and $746.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00239538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002086 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

