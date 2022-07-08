Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 49,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 56,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of 216.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Red Violet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Red Violet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Red Violet by 571.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

