Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 49,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 56,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of 216.56 and a beta of 1.14.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.
About Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Violet (RDVT)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.