Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading 2.9% Higher

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. 1,396,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 735,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reed’s by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Reed’s during the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.
Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed’s (REED)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.