Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading 2.9% Higher

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. 1,396,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 735,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Reed's alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Reed’s ( NASDAQ:REED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.47% and a negative net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Reed’s by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reed’s by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Reed’s during the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.