Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells $1,677,800.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.57. 325,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.48. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.