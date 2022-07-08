Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average is $178.48.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

