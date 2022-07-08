Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Lowered to $32.50 at Piper Sandler

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $32.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

