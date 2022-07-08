Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 15251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$58.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

