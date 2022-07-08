Reviewing Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmonic and Ubiquiti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $507.15 million 1.85 $13.25 million $0.16 56.00 Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 8.08 $616.58 million $7.05 35.99

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Harmonic. Ubiquiti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 3.29% 6.72% 2.80% Ubiquiti 25.51% 2,339.52% 47.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harmonic and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 0 5 1 3.17 Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.97%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Harmonic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to various device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Cable Access segment offers CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and CableOS central cloud services primarily to cable operators. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

