Reviewing HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HighPeak Energy and American Noble Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.73%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Risk & Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and American Noble Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $220.12 million 11.54 $55.56 million $0.32 75.81 American Noble Gas $80,000.00 87.32 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than American Noble Gas.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 11.97% 17.65% 11.99% American Noble Gas N/A N/A -193.13%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats American Noble Gas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

American Noble Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

