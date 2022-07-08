Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

RCH stock opened at C$36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.03. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$32.35 and a twelve month high of C$51.52.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,812. Also, Director Richard Lord bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.84 per share, with a total value of C$110,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,220,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,481,465.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,350 shares of company stock worth $262,981.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.