Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 166,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,893,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

