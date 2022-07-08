Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $76.64. 13,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,418. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

