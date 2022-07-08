Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.66) to GBX 5,800 ($70.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,853.40.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

