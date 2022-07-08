Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.66) to GBX 5,800 ($70.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,853.40.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
